Tim Boyle activated and set to start for Lions with Jared Goff doubtful

Getty Images

Lions quarterback Tim Boyle is set to make the first start of his NFL career on Sunday against the Browns.

The Lions officially activated Boyle from injured reserve today and listed Jared Goff as doubtful at Cleveland. Boyle, who hasn’t been active all year after a thumb injury in the preseason, has been running the first-string offense all week and is poised to start.

The 27-year-old Boyle originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Packers in 2018 and spent three seasons with them while playing only in mop-up duty on kneeldown plays. The Lions signed him to a one-year contract this year.

Assuming Goff is inactive against the Browns, David Blough would be Boyle’s backup.

The Lions have also ruled out linebacker Trey Flowers, running back Jermar Jefferson and tackle Matt Nelson against the Browns. Four Lions are questionable: tackle Taylor Decker, wide receiver Trinity Benson, safety Tracy Walker and running back Jamaal Williams.