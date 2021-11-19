Urban Meyer: James Robinson still day-to-day, but “feeling pretty good”

Getty Images

Jaguars running back James Robinson is fighting through heel and knee injuries, which means there’s a chance he won’t play in Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

But head coach Urban Meyer said on Friday that Robinson is feeling “pretty good” heading into Friday’s practice. Robinson did not participate on Wednesday but was back on the field in a limited capacity on Thursday.

“James is day-to-day, but he’s going today,” Meyer said in his Friday press conference. “We’re just being real cautious with him.”

Robinson missed Jacksonville’s Week Nine win over the Bills with the heel injury. He technically didn’t start last week’s game against the Colts but still led the team with 12 carries. He finished with 57 yards rushing and a touchdown along with four receptions for 27 yards.

Meyer also mentioned that linebacker Myles Jack is “good.” Jack didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday with a knee injury.