Zac Stacy is arrested and charged with two felonies

Getty Images

Former NFL running back Zac Stacy, shown brutally attacking the mother of child in a disturbing video that emerged on Thursday, was arrested Thursday night, according to TMZ.com.

Stacy faces two felony charges arising from the incident — aggravated battery and criminal mischief.

The arrest came after the victim posted a video message urging that Stacy be apprehended. “I don’t know why his friends are hiding him,” she said.

Per TMZ.com, Stacy flew from Nashville to Orlando with the intention of turning himself in. He was taken into custody without incident.

Stacy has been accused by his victim, Kristin Evans, of other attacks. In an application for a restraining order, Evans wrote that Stacy “has escalated violence since May while I was pregnant. He also assaulted me just weeks before our son was born. He will not stop. He will kill me and he feels justified in his actions.”

Stacy faces up to 15 years in prison on the pending battery charge, and up to five years on the mischief charge. More charges are possible.