Antonio Brown’s former chef claims Brown got fake vaccination card from another player

Posted by Mike Florio on November 20, 2021, 9:39 AM EST
If the NFL is inclined to conduct a full and complete investigation regarding the matter of the Antonio Brown fake vaccination card, there’s plenty of meat on this specific bone.

The first thing for the league to do will be to talk to Steven Ruiz, the former live-in chef who went public with his contention that Brown secured a fake card. Because it’s clear that Ruiz is willing to talk.

After speaking to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Ruiz has provided more details to Jenna Laine of ESPN.com.

He got them from another player who was selling them,” Ruiz told Laine regarding Antonio Brown. “That player came over to the house multiple times. He had to get another copy of [Brown’s girlfriend, Cydney Moreau’s] vaccine card because they got her birthday wrong on the first one.”

Ruiz declined to name the player to Laine. If the league comes calling, perhaps Ruiz will share the name with Lisa Friel and/or someone from her staff.

The league has said it will review the matter. The dilemma for the league is clear. If it aggressively probes the issue of fake vaccination cards and finds a deeper issue about which the league or its teams knew or should have known, the league will come off as inept or deliberately indifferent about the temptation to use fake cards and the public-health risks arising from them. If the league engages in a half-hearted probe and finds no wrongdoing or (more likely) never says anything more about it as more and more bright, shiny objects appear (a/k/a football games are played), it risks criticism for not taking the situation seriously.

So far, the vibe is that the league isn’t taking it as seriously as it should. Rumors of fake vaccination cards have circulated for months. Multiple media outlets have been investigating the situation.The NFL surely has caught wind of the talk, undoubtedly is aware of the ease with which cards can be faked. The absence of a loud and clear statement from the league (like the one that was issued after the Jon Gruden emails came to light) regarding the potential use of fake vaccination cards and its intention to engage in a full audit of all vaccination cards to smoke out any counterfeits suggests that the league will be looking to run out the clock and move on.

Like it did with the Washington Football Team investigation back in June. Like it surely is doing with the Congressional probe sparked by the leak of the Gruden emails. Like it does every week with multiple bad officiating calls, ignoring the situation in the hopes of minimizing it.

  2. Why can’t the league be consistent in how hard it investigates every violation? In this case, actual felonies were committed. I guess we have to ask how friendly is the team to Jeff Pash.

  4. The Federal Govt. should have set up a data base showing everyone who received the vaccination–where, and when.
    I’ve got no issue with these nincompoops who want to defy science and refuse to get the vaccine.
    I’ve got a big problem with the scumbags who lie about getting it.

  6. We, Americans, have become so numb to the absurd.
    Go back and read the headline of this story again!
    1. AB. A world-Class loser who’s been granted 50 second chances.
    2. His chef, stiffed for $10,000, narcs on AB.
    3. Fake vaccine cards in the midst of a pandemic that has killed 3/4 of a million Americans.
    4. Purchased from another player, which will open another can of imbecilic worms.

    No matter how much of it turns out to be true, I fear for our future while trying to enjoy the humor in it all.

  12. Snitches are a lower life form, IMO, so what’s Ruiz’s angle?
    —–
    Well, just like everyone else I would guess Brown didn’t pay him and now he’s mad.

  13. A player selling fake vax cards around the league.

    This story should be gathering steam just in time for the playoffs!!

  15. He’s clearly guilty with this level of detail. Goodell will cheat again to keep TB ratings up.

  16. I am no Antonio Brown fan by any means.. but the more you look into it .. Ruiz seems shady .. when asked point blank whether he would be making these accusations if he still worked for Brown .. Ruiz said “that’s a good question, I don’t know”

    Seems like a disgruntled ex employee looking to tear Brown down.

