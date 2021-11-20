Ben Roethlisberger clears COVID-19 protocols to play vs. Chargers on Sunday night

Getty Images

Big Ben is back.

The Steelers announced Saturday morning that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has cleared the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols and will be activated to start against the Chargers on Sunday night.

As a precaution, Roethlisberger will fly separately from the Steelers’ team charter to Los Angeles.

Roethlisberger has not been great this season, but he’s been better than Mason Rudolph was last week starting in Roethlisberger’s place. The Steelers’ offense couldn’t do much and ended up in a tie game against the lowly Lions.

The Chargers opened as three-point favorites against the Steelers but became favored by as much as 6.5 points. With Roethlisberger now playing, the line will likely move in the Steelers’ direction before kickoff.