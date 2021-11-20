Broncos activate Drew Lock from COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

Broncos quarterback Drew Lock tested positive for COVID-19 the morning of the game against the Cowboys on Nov. 7. He finally has recovered from the virus.

The Broncos activated Lock, along with linebacker Justin Strnad and cornerback Michael Ojemudia, from the COVID-19 reserve list Saturday. Lock, the backup to Teddy Bridgewater, missed games against the Cowboys and Eagles.

The Broncos received a roster exemption for Lock until Tuesday, which means he will not immediately count against the 53-player roster.

Ojemudia will remain on injured reserve.

Strnad and Ojemudia went on the COVID-19 reserve list Nov. 9.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio previously announced that all three players were vaccinated.

Offensive guard Austin Schlottmann remains on the team’s COVID-19 reserve list, along with practice squad outside linebacker Pita Taumoepenu.