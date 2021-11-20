Chargers activate Joey Bosa

Getty Images

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa is off the COVID-19 reserve list.

The Chargers announced Bosa’s activation on Saturday afternoon. Bosa was placed on the list as an unvaccinated close contact of someone who tested positive earlier this week and was cleared to return after five days away from the team.

Bosa is expected to play against the Steelers on Sunday night. He’ll likely be trying to sack Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who was also activated from the COVID-19 reserve list on Saturday.

Linebacker Drue Tranquill joined Bosa in coming off the COVID list. He did not play in last Sunday’s loss to the Vikings.

Defensive lineman Andrew Brown, defensive lineman Forrest Merrill, and cornerback Kiondre Thomas were elevated from the practice squad.