Chiefs will activate Clyde Edwards-Helaire for Sunday’s game

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said early in the week that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire had a good chance of playing against the Cowboys this Sunday and nothing happened to change his mind over the last few days.

James Palmer of NFL Media reports that the Chiefs will activate Edwards-Helaire from injured reserve on Saturday. He has been out since hurting his knee in Week Five.

Edwards-Helaire has 65 carries for 304 yards and eight catches for 61 yards and two touchdowns. Darrel Williams has started at running back in his absence.

The Chiefs appeared to get their offense back on track in last Sunday’s rout of the Raiders and Edwards-Helaire’s return could help them stay on course in the weeks to come.