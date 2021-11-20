Eagles extend Avonte Maddox through 2024

Getty Images

Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox won’t leave Philadelphia any time soon.

The Eagles announced today that Maddox has signed a contract extension through the 2024 season.

A 2018 fourth-round draft pick, Maddox was in the final season of his rookie contract and was poised to become a free agent in March. Now he’ll stick around, for a reported $22.5 million over the next three years.

Maddox usually doesn’t start but is a valuable member of the secondary rotation, and the Eagles have ensured that he’ll continue to be an important part of their defense.