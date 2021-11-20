Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith dies at 57

Getty Images

Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith has died after a two-decades long battle with Lou Gehrig’s Disease. He was 57.

The Raiders announced Smith’s death Saturday.

“The Raiders Family is deeply saddened by the passing of Steve Smith,” the team wrote in a statement. “Steve and his wife Chie are an inspiration, smiling every day while always working for a cure for ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). The prayers of the entire Raider Nation are with Chie, their children Dante and Jazmin, and their grandson Little Steve.”

The Raiders drafted Smith in the third round in 1987 after he starred at Penn State, where he helped the Nittany Lions win their most recent national championship his final season.

During his nine-year NFL career, Smith blocked for Marcus Allen and Bo Jackson, among others. He also ran for 1,627 yards and nine touchdowns on 429 carries and caught 131 passes for 1,250 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Smith played seven seasons for the Raiders and two for the Seahawks.