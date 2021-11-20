Matt Judon: Patriots’ defense wants to be “a-holes on the field, good guys off the field”

Getty Images

The Patriots’ defense has been dominant during their current five-game winning streak, and linebacker Matt Judon says they’re the kind of defense no one wants to play against.

After the Patriots beat the Falcons 25-0 on Thursday night, Judon described the kind of defense the Patriots have built.

“We kinda wanna be a-holes on the field, but good guys off the field,” Judon said, via Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald. “Make sure we don’t get penalized. We play within the rules, but we’re a nasty group. So that’s how we like to play, and that’s how we gotta play in order for our team to win.”

Judon signed a four year, $54.5 million contract with the Patriots this offseason, and he has lived up to the Patriots’ expectations, already recording a career-high 10.5 sacks so far this season.

“We had a lot of new pieces,” Judon said. “Now, we’re in a rhythm. I think we’re just all playing with a lot of confidence.”

The Patriots have every reason to be confident. They’re playing the kind of football that makes opposing quarterbacks hate them.