No fine for Kaden Elliss

Roughing the passer became nothing the passer in Week 10, when a highly questionable call on Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss wiped out an end-zone interception and changed the complexion of the game between New Orleans and Tennessee late in the first half.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Elliss did not receive a fine from the league office.

It’s an implicit acknowledgement that it wasn’t really roughing. Otherwise, he would have been fined for it.

That won’t change the situation for the Saints, but at least the league didn’t double down on the controversial call, like it did a week earlier when fining Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh for illegal “posturing.”