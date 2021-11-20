Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral posts farewell message, appears headed to NFL

Getty Images

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral will play his final home game Saturday. Although he never mentions entering the NFL draft, Corral posted a lengthy farewell message to Rebel Nation.

He called the game against Vanderbilt “my final game at The Vaught.”

“Thank you Ole Miss, and my brothers and I look forward to finishing this journey with Rebel Pride,” Corral wrote.

The move is not surprising.

Although he had an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19 pandemic, Corral is projected to be a top draft choice next spring.

He is completing 66.7 percent of his passes with 17 touchdowns and two interceptions. He also has rushed for 10 touchdowns. Only nine players in the Power Five are responsible for more touchdowns than Corral.

Corral has the fourth-best odds to win the Heisman behind Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud and Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III.