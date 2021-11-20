Ravens receiver Marquise Brown is out for Sunday with a thigh injury

Getty Images

If the Ravens will be getting back on the right track on Sunday at Chicago, they’ll be doing so without receiver Marquise Brown.

Brown has been downgraded to out with a thigh injury.

The situation means more opportunities for Devin Duvernay and rookie Rashod Bateman.

It also means that it will be a little more difficult for the 6-3 Ravens to get to 7-3 with a win over the Bears. A second straight loss would complicate a stretch run that consists, after Sunday, or the Browns, Steelers, Browns, Packers, Bengals, Rams, and Steelers.

In a wide-open AFC with 12 teams currently at .500 or better, five of those teams will not have a spot in the postseason. The Ravens, given their closing stretch of games, could end up on the outside looking in, if they don’t buckle down soon.