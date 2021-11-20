Ravens say Lamar Jackson is questionable vs. Bears with illness

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice time with an illness this week, but when he wasn’t listed on the Friday injury report, it appeared that he was good to go for Sunday against the Bears.

But maybe not.

The Ravens announced today that Jackson is now listed as questionable with an illness. The Ravens have not specified the type of illness Jackson is battling, but there has been no indication that he is in the COVID-19 protocol.

Jackson said on Friday that he was feeling great, so he must have started to feel sicker today for the Ravens to add him to the injury report.

Tyler Huntley is the only other quarterback on the Ravens’ active roster, so he would start if Jackson can’t go. Quarterback Trace McSorley is on the practice squad and could be elevated to the active roster today.