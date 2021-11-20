Rob Gronkowski is questionable for Monday night

Getty Images

Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski remains on track to play for the first time since Week Three, but for a brief appearance in Week Eight.

Gronk is officially questionable for Monday night’s game against the Giants with a back injury.

Defensive tackle Vita Vea is doubtful with a knee injury that he suffered last Sunday against Washington. Vea hasn’t practiced all week.

Receiver Antonio Brown remains out with a lingering ankle injury.

Elsewhere on the final injury report, cornerback Dee Delaney is questionable with an ankle injury and a concussion. Defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches also is questionable with an ankle injury.