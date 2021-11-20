Titans place Bud Dupree on injured reserve with abdominal injury

Getty Images

The Titans announced Saturday they have placed linebacker Bud Dupree on injured reserve. Dupree injured an abdominal muscle in Week 10 in his only snap against the Saints.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports the injury is not season ending. Dupree, though, will have to miss three games before becoming eligible to return to the active roster.

Dupree missed practice all week in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Texans.

Dupree, who signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Titans in free agency, missed three games with a right knee injury. He tore the ACL in the knee in Week 12 of last season.

Dupree has one sack and a forced fumble this season

The Titans will replace Dupree with Derick Roberson and Ola Adeniyi and also could use defensive lineman Denico Autry as a standup edge defender.