49ers get to 5-5 with dominant win over Jaguars

Getty Images

The 49ers are making a statement that they belong in the NFC playoff conversation.

In a one-sided beatdown in Jacksonville, the 49ers started the game with a 20-play drive and never stopped dominating, controlling the game on both offense and defense and winning 30-10.

Jimmy Garoppolo completed 16 of 22 passes for 176 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions, and Deebo Samuel was excellent running the ball, as the 49ers marched down the field at will against the Jaguars’ defense. Late in the game rookie Trey Lance came in for mop-up duty.

Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, meanwhile, is continuing to struggle and not getting much help from his teammates. Jacksonville’s only touchdown came in garbage time.

The 49ers are now 5-5, and in the NFC, that’s very much in the wild card mix. After whipping the Rams on Monday night, they blew out the Jaguars today. With seven games to go, the 49ers are very much in the playoff mix.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, are now 2-8 and not in the mix for anything other than the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.