Aaron Rodgers throws TD, heads to locker room before halftime

The Packers took their time finding the end zone in the first half of Sunday’s game in Minnesota, but they got there just before time was up in the second quarter.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers hit tight end Josiah Deguara for a 25-yard touchdown that allowed the Packers to shave the Vikings’ lead down to 16-10 before the halftime break. It was the first touchdown of Deguara’s NFL career and he had a 12-yard catch earlier in the drive to help Green Bay move into scoring position.

It was a perfectly delivered throw on the move by Rodgers, who was on the injury report this week with a toe injury. He looked fine on that throw, but went to the locker room during the ensuing Vikings possession. The Packers forced a punt and Jordan Love took a knee to end the half.

Rodgers is 13-of-22 for 188 yards and drove the Packers for a field goal to open the game. Another drive into the red zone ended without points when Mason Crosby missed a 32-yard field goal.

Kirk Cousins is 9-of-10 for 187 yards and a touchdown to Adam Thielen. Justin Jefferson had three catches for 104 yards in the first quarter, but didn’t add to that total in the second quarter.