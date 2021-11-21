Aaron Rodgers: Toe injury “a little worse” than turf toe

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t take the final snap of the first half of Sunday’s loss to the Vikings because he’d gone into the locker room with trainers.

After the game, Rodgers revealed that the early exit was a result of someone stepping on his toe during the first half of play. Rodgers came into the game with a toe injury that kept him out of practice for a couple of days last week and it sounds like his practice schedule is going to be altered again this week because it is “very, very painful.”

“Gonna have to get to the bye and hope I can get some some healing over the bye week,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers said his injury is “a little worse than turf toe,” but it didn’t do much to hinder him in the second half. He was 10-of-11 for 197 yards and three touchdowns as the Packers came back from 23-10 down before losing on a last-second field goal.

The Packers host the Rams in Week 12.