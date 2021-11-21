After Josh Allen interception, Jonathan Taylor scores fifth touchdown to give Colts 38-7 lead

Getty Images

The party looks over for Buffalo on Sunday.

Quarterback Josh Allen threw his second interception of the game, which the Colts turned into Jonathan Taylor‘s fifth touchdown for a 38-7 lead.

On third-and-8 from Buffalo’s 23, Allen’s pass to Emmanuel Sanders was tipped and picked off by cornerback Kenny Moore. He returned it to Buffalo’s 24-yard line to set up the Indianapolis offense with great field position.

It took the Colts six plays, but they got in the end zone with a 1-yard touchdown by Taylor. His fifth TD set a new franchise record. He has four touchdowns rushing and one receiving on Sunday.

Taylor has 154 yards rushing on 27 carries and 19 yards on three receptions.

Allen’s day has been mostly down, as he is 18-of-31 for 168 for a touchdown and two picks.