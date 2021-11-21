Austin Ekeler’s third touchdown gives Chargers 24-10 lead

Getty Images

The Chargers may be able to give punter Ty Long the night off.

Los Angeles has scored on all four of its possessions, opening the third quarter with a six-play, 70-yard touchdown drive to take a 24-10 lead over Pittsburgh.

Running back Austin Ekeler scored his third touchdown of the night — his second receiving — with a 17-yard catch-and-run to the paint. He has six carries for 40 yards and five receptions on six targets for 48 yards.

Quarterback Justin Herbert is 19-of-23 passing for 231 yards with a pair of TDs.

Los Angeles has scored on all four of its possessions, racking up 315 yards and 22 first downs. The team is averaging 8.5 yards per play and is 5-of-6 on third down.