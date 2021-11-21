Baker Mayfield doesn’t talk to media after Sunday’s win

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield heard boos from the home crowd during Sunday’s ugly 13-10 win over the Lions, but he didn’t share his feelings about the game or the reaction with reporters after the game.

The Browns told reporters that Mayfield declined to hold a media session after the win. They did not say if he was receiving medical treatment, which is usually the only way for a player to avoid being available after a game.

Mayfield is dealing with knee, left shoulder, and foot injuries and could be seen limping at points in the second half. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said he was cleared to remain in the game.

“He’s toughing it out and battling,” Stefanski said in his postgame press conference.

Mayfield was 15-of-29 for 176 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions on Sunday. The Browns will be in Baltimore next Sunday before a Week 13 bye.