Baker Mayfield’s wife posts, then deletes, Instagram message that his teammates “should get tougher”

Getty Images

On a day when Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield declined to fulfill his mandatory media obligations after a game, his wife voluntarily made a comment on social media. Before deleting it.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Emily Mayfield wrote this on her Instagram story: “No one better say anything bad about Baker Mayfield after this game. I don’t think I have seen toughness like this in a while. Maybe the rest our team should take the hint and get tougher.”

Mayfield has played since Week Two with a left shoulder injury. He has a knee injury and heel injury, too.

That didn’t stop fans from booing Mayfield on multiple occasions on Sunday, as the Browns barely beat the woeful Lions, 13-10. Per Cabot, Mayfield left the field after the game “with his head down and a stern look on his face without celebrating the victory with any of his teammates or acknowledging any of the players on the opposing team.” There also were no handshakes with fans or acknowledgment of them, in any way.

The Browns next play at home in three weeks, hosting the Ravens. Before then, the Browns face at Baltimore next Sunday night and then embark on their bye week.