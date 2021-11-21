Brandon Facyson active for Raiders against Bengals

Getty Images

Cornerback Brandon Facyson has started the last three games for the Raiders and he’ll be available against the Bengals on Sunday afternoon.

Facyson was listed as questionable due to finger and hamstring injuries, but he avoided the inactive list. He has 22 tackles and three passes defensed over the last three weeks.

Cornerback Keisean Nixon, running back Jalen Richard, linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, defensive end Malcolm Koonce, tackle Jackson Barton, and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers are inactive for Las Vegas.

Defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin and wide receiver Auden Tate are both inactive for the Bengals after being listed as questionable. Wide receiver Trenton Irwin, offensive lineman Fred Johnson, and cornerback Vernon Hargreaves are also out on Sunday.