Browns lead Lions 13-0 at halftime

It’s been an ugly first half in Cleveland, but the Browns have a 13-0 lead over the Lions at halftime.

Tim Boyle started at quarterback for the injured Jared Goff and Detroit’s offense has looked just as listless. Boyle is 7-of-13 passing for 39 yards with an interception. The Lions had a chance to do something late in the first half, but Boyle threw a 9-yard pass to tight end T.J. Hockenson when the line of scrimmage was Cleveland’s 49 and time expired in the half.

Hockenson leads the club with three receptions for 23 yards. Detroit has just 80 total yards and six first downs.

On the other side, Cleveland’s offense has been better but quarterback Baker Mayfield has been inconsistent. He airmailed a throw to Jarvis Landry that got picked off. But otherwise, he is 11-of-18 passing for 124 yards with a touchdown.

Landry recorded his second touchdown of the season, a 16-yard run that he got from a direct snap. And Mayfield hit Nick Chubb for a 5-yard touchdown late in the second quarter.

Cleveland has missed a field goal and had an extra point blocked, which is how the team leads 13-0.

The Lions will have the ball first to start the second half.