Cam Newton throws touchdown pass to give Panthers 7-0 lead

Getty Images

Cam Newton is back.

In 18 snaps this season, he has two touchdown passes and a touchdown run.

The Panthers took the opening kickoff Sunday and went 75 yards in nine plays against the Washington defense. Newton completed all three passes for 31 yards and a 10-yard touchdown pass to DJ Moore.

Newton threw only eight touchdown passes in 15 games with the Patriots last season.

The Panthers went for it on fourth-and-one at midfield, and Christian McCaffrey took the pitch around right end for 15 yards. Chase Holcomb was penalized for a 15-yard horse collar penalty.

McCaffrey had three carries for 26 yards and one catch for 8 yards.