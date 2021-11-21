Cam Newton’s 27-yard touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey draws Panthers even

Getty Images

Cam Newton fired a strike to strike to Christian McCaffrey from 27 yards out, drawing Carolina even with the Washington Football Team.

The teams are tied 21-21.

Newton is 14-of-18 for 144 yards and two touchdowns. He threw only eight touchdowns in 15 games with the Patriots last season.

He also has run for a 24-yard touchdown and has 46 yards on 10 carries.

McCaffrey, who now has 3,001 receiving yards in his career on 354 career catches, has four catches for 46 yards. He also has rushed for 59 yards on 10 carries.