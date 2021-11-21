Cardinals lead Seahawks 13-6 at halftime

Getty Images

Last year, Colt McCoy came to Seattle as the Giants’ backup quarterback and beat the Seahawks 17-12.

Now the Cardinals’ backup, McCoy may get a similar result on Sunday.

Arizona leads Seattle 13-6 at halftime behind a pair of McCoy touchdown passes to tight end Zach Ertz.

The Cardinals took up most of the time in the first half with a pair of long possessions. Arizona finished the first two quarters leading in time of possession 19:14 to 10:46. The club had a chance to go up 16-6, but Matt Prater‘s 39-yard field goal was wide left.

Still, Arizona has taken it to its division rival. McCoy is 19-of-23 passing for 177 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

The Cardinals finished a 16-play, 82-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown to tight end Zach Ertz in the first quarter. That possession took 9:27 off the clock.

Then in the second quarter, McCoy picked up a low shotgun snap and off the ground and fired a 2-yard touchdown to Ertz to build a 13-3 lead in the second quarter with a missed extra point.

Running back James Conner has 31 yards on 11 carries but also 34 yards on four catches.

Arizona is 5-of-7 on third down and has 15 first downs.

On the other side, the Seahawks just haven’t gotten anything going consistently on offense. Quarterback Russell Wilson is 6-of-11 passing for 94 yards and the team is 1-of-5 on third down. Wilson has sailed a couple of passes and the team is 0-of-2 in red zone efficiency.

Alex Collins has eight carries for 38 yards.

The Cardinals will have the ball to start the second half.