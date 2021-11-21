CeeDee Lamb is out with a concussion

Getty Images

The Cowboys began the game without starting receiver Amari Cooper, who has COVID-19. They will play the second half without starting receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Lamb hit his head on the turf on an interception in the end zone by Charvarius Ward on an underthrown ball with 21 seconds left in the first half. Lamb needed help getting off the field.

He remained in the locker room for the start of the second half, and the Cowboys quickly ruled out Lamb.

Lamb, who saw double coverage in the absence of Cooper, caught three passes for 14 yards.

The Cowboys have a short week, playing the Raiders on Thanksgiving. They already know they won’t have Cooper, who, because he is unvaccinated, will have to miss 10 days, and they might not have Lamb.

The Cowboys defense has kept them in Sunday’s game.

Jayron Kearse intercepted Patrick Mahomes with the Chiefs driving at the Dallas 37. The ball was on tight end Travis Kelce‘s back shoulder, but he should have caught it. Instead, Kelce tipped it to Kearse, who returned the pick 34 yards to the Kansas City 36.

The Cowboys reached the Kansas City 12 before back-to-back incompletions by Dak Prescott. It appeared the Chiefs got away with an illegal contact on the second one. The Cowboys settled for a 30-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein to cut the Chiefs lead to 16-6.