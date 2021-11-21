Chargers take 7-3 lead with Austin Ekeler touchdown

Getty Images

The Steelers got a 36-yard field goal on the opening drive of Sunday’s matchup with the Chargers. But with Pittsburgh missing several key defensive players, Los Angeles went right down the field for a response touchdown.

Running back Austin Ekeler ran it in from 6-yards out to give the Chargers a 7-3 lead.

Quarterback Justin Herbert was 6-for-7 with 63 yards one the opening drive, hitting receiver Mike Williams three times for 41 yards.

The Chargers were 3-of-3 on third down on their opening drive, too.

Ekeler had three carries for 16 yards and an additional 6-yard catch.

The Steelers had a long 13-play drive to start the game, but stalled out once they reached the red zone. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger fired a pair of incomplete passes on second and third down, which led Pittsburgh to settle kicker Chris Boswell’s 36-yard field goal.