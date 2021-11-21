Chase Young to have ACL surgery on Monday

Getty Images

Washington defensive end Chase Young suffered a torn ACL last Sunday. On Monday, the injury will be surgically repaired.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Young’s procedure will happen tomorrow.

Obviously, Young is done for the year. The question is when he’ll be ready to prepare for next year. Sometimes guys are good to go, and good as new, by Week One. Sometimes, it takes a full year before they’re back to normal.

Through it all, Washington has won two in a row, moving their record to 4-6 and staying alive in the wide-open, everyone-but-Detroit-is-in-it chase for the No. 7 seed. On Monday night, the Giants have a chance to get to 4-6 and match Washington in the race for that last spot in the postseason field.