Chiefs add a touchdown to increase lead to 16-3 over Cowboys

The Cowboys have no answer for the Chiefs so far today. With 52 seconds gone in the second quarter, the Chiefs have a 16-3 lead. The Cowboys are lucky it’s not 21-3.

Kansas City scored on all three of its possessions.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire scored the Chiefs’ latest touchdown on a 1-yard run on a zone read. He was penalized for taunting as he pointed to Cowboys linebacker Luke Gifford as he went into the end zone.

The Cowboys elected to penalize the Chiefs on the extra point attempt, but Harrison Butker, who missed a PAT earlier, nailed the 48-yard try.

The Chiefs have 159 yards with Patrick Mahomes completing 8 of 12 passes for 89 yards. Tyreek Hill has a 33-yard run and four catches for 26 yards.