Chiefs dominate Cowboys in first half, lead 16-3 at halftime

The Chiefs look like the Chiefs of the past two seasons. The Cowboys look like the Cowboys of last season. That’s a good thing for the home team and a not so good thing for the visitors.

The Chiefs are rolling, holding a 16-3 lead over the Cowboys in what was billed as a potential Super Bowl showdown.

The Cowboys are missing starting defensive ends Randy Gregory and DeMarcus Lawrence, receiver Amari Cooper and left tackle Tyron Smith. Ezekiel Elliott is playing with the right ankle he rolled in the first quarter, gaining only 16 yards on five carries.

It helps explain the Cowboys’ lack of offense. They have only 116 yards with Dak Prescott completing 13 of 21 passes for 68 yards, with his receivers dropping three passes. Prescott has turned it over twice.

His fumble, forced by Frank Clark and recovered by Chris Jones, led to a Chiefs’ field goal as Harrison Butker hit a 37-yard kick. His interception came with 21 seconds left in the first half with the Cowboys at the Kansas City 28 following a forced fumble of Patrick Mahomes by Micah Parsons. Charvarius Ward picked Prescott in the end zone on an underthrown ball intended for CeeDee Lamb.

Jones has two sacks and Clark one.

The Chiefs have 208 yards. Mahomes is 11-of-18 for 130 yards, and Tyreek Hill has five catches for 49 yards and a 33-yard run. Clyde Edwards-Helaire has seven carries for 30 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown run, and Travis Kelce ran for a 4-yard score out of the wildcat.