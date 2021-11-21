Chiefs take early 9-0 lead over Cowboys

Getty Images

The Cowboys went three-and-out on their first possession, with Dak Prescott overthrowing a wide-open Michael Gallup that might have gone for a touchdown on the first play. The Chiefs went 86 yards on nine plays for an opening touchdown.

Travis Kelce scored on a 4-yard run out of the wildcat. It was his second career rushing touchdown. Harrison Butker missed the extra point.

The Chiefs then forced the Cowboys into a third-and-14 at the Kansas City 21. Frank Clark sacked Prescott, forcing a fumble. Chris Jones picked it up but went backward 2 yards with the recovery.

The Chiefs could not convert it into a touchdown, settling for a 37-yard field goal by Butker with 7:55 remaining in the first quarter.

The Cowboys have two possessions, six plays and 3 yards.