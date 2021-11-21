Colt McCoy: Good teams respond to bad losses

Getty Images

One of the things the Cardinals can be thankful for this week is that they chose the right guy to back up Kyler Murray this season.

Colt McCoy went 35-of-44 for 328 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday’s 23-13 win in Seattle and the Cardinals have gone 2-1 with McCoy running the offense in place of Murray. Both of the wins have come on the road and this one came a week after the Cardinals got throttled by the Panthers at home, which McCoy referenced while talking about what he and the team showed this week.

“Good teams bounce back from bad losses,” McCoy said, via Darren Urban of the team’s website. “I didn’t know if I’d be part of that this week. I’m glad I was able to respond.”

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said that winning games without Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins shows how the team is “continuing to fight” in a season that could extend well into the postseason. McCoy will likely be watching that from the sideline, but the Cardinals staying in first place in the NFC West with McCoy at the helm will be crucial to any playoff bid in Arizona.