Colts turn Josh Allen’s interception into Jonathan Taylor touchdown, lead 14-0

If the Bills are going to beat the Colts on Sunday, they’re going to have to make a comeback.

Jonathan Taylor has found the end zone for the second time, making a 23-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown to give Indianapolis a 14-0 lead.

The Colts took advantage of an extra possession after an interception that head coach Frank Reich set up with a key decision. Though quarterback Josh Allen threw an incomplete pass on third-and-8 from Indianapolis’ 33-yard line, Reich chose to accept an offensive holding penalty that took the Bills out of field-goal range. On third-and-18, Allen was picked off by safety George Odum, who returned it to the Indianapolis 43.

Taylor got the Colts into Buffalo territory with an 11-yard run. A few plays later, he caught a pass on the left side then ran 12 yards in the rest of the way, carrying a defender into the end zone.

It was Taylor’s second receiving touchdown of the season.

Taylor now has 65 yards from scrimmage and a pair of touchdowns on nine touches so far in the contest.