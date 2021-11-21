Cowboys get a field goal after Ezekiel Elliott gets right leg rolled

Getty Images

The Cowboys are on the scoreboard, with Greg Zuerlein kicking a 33-yard field goal to complete a 10-play, 60-yard drive.

But the Cowboys have a bigger concern than a 9-3 deficit right now.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott, who has been on the injury report with a knee issue, got his right leg trapped as he was rolled over by linebacker Willie Gay following a 2-yard reception in the first quarter. Elliott got up limping.

It appeared it was his right ankle.

He stood on the sideline for the next two plays and was not getting attended to as the Cowboys settled for a chip-shot field goal after a 3-yard run by Tony Pollard, a false start by La'el Collins and an incompletion to the end zone intended for Michael Gallup.