Getty Images

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay keeps finding the end zone.

Slay intercepted Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian and ran it back 51 yards for a touchdown to give Philadelphia a 27-7 lead just before halftime.

It was the third defensive touchdown for Slay in the last four weeks. He also scored on a fumble return last week against the Broncos, and three weeks ago against the Lions.

The injury-ravaged Saints haven’t been able to do much of anything today in Philadelphia.