Dolphins jump out to 7-0 lead over Jets

Getty Images

The Dolphins’ bid for a third straight win is off to a good start.

Jaylen Waddle scored his first NFL rushing touchdown from one yard out to cap an 11-play, 83-yard opening drive for Miami. The Jets defense allowed five first downs as the Dolphins marched down the field at MetLife Stadium.

Tua Tagovailoa was 6-of-6 for 61 yards, including a pair of passes to tight end Mike Gesicki that netted 29 yards. Myles Gaskin chipped in with 16 yards on the ground.

The Jets will now try to answer the early blow from their AFC East rivals. Quarterback Joe Flacco will be piloting that effort in his first start of the season.