Jalen Hurts runs for three touchdowns as Eagles beat Saints

Getty Images

Quarterbacks don’t usually run for three touchdowns in a game. But Jalen Hurts is an unusual quarterback.

Hurts had an outstanding game running the ball today in Philadelphia, scrambling through the Saints’ defense with a three-touchdown game in a 40-29 win.

Overall Hurts completed just 13 of 24 passes for 147 yards, but his 69 rushing yards were impressive, as were the 94 yards rushing for Miles Sanders and the 63 for Jordan Howard. The Eagles were criticized early in the season for not running enough, but now they’re one of the NFL’s best offenses on the ground.

The Saints’ offense struggled with backup Trevor Siemian, whose final numbers (22 of 40 for 214 yards, with three touchdowns and two interceptions) look better than he really was thanks to some late stat padding.

The Eagles are now 5-6 while the Saints are 5-5, and both teams are in a fight for a wild card berth. New Orleans currently has half a game on Philadelphia, but the Eagles have to feel a lot better about their quarterback situation than the Saints do.