Jarvis Landry questionable to return with knee injury

The Browns are currently beating the Lions 13-7, but they’re not putting together a dominant offensive performance.

It may get even tougher for Cleveland to move the ball throughout the second half.

Receiver Jarvis Landry is questionable to return with a knee injury. He limped off the field following a third-quarter reception. He was on the field for the Browns’ next drive, but could miss time later in the contest.

Cleveland’s defense had kept Detroit at bay throughout the game, but that changed late in the third quarter. D'Andre Swift broke through for a 57-yard touchdown run, putting the Lions right back in it.

It was Swift’s longest run of the season and his fourth rushing touchdown of 2021.

Swift has 103 yards on eight carries so far.