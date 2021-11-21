Jets tie Dolphins on Elijah Moore TD

Getty Images

The Jets don’t have first-round pick Zach Wilson on the field against the Dolphins on Sunday, but another of their early draft picks made a big play in the third quarter.

Second-round wide receiver Elijah Moore beat his man on third down and had no one between him and the end zone when Joe Flacco beat the blitz with a throw to the rookie. The 62-yard touchdown made it a 14-14 game at MetLife Stadium.

Moore now has four touchdowns in his last three games and seven catches for 130 yards on Sunday.

The Dolphins got a touchdown earlier in the quarter on a big passing pay of their own. Tua Tagovailoa and Mack Hollins hooked up for a 65-yard score that briefly put Miami in the lead.