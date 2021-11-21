Jets will “feel out” where Zach Wilson is over next couple of days

Getty Images

The Jets lost for the third straight week on Sunday and they don’t know at this point if they’ll have quarterback Zach Wilson back when they try to avoid a fourth loss in a row against the Texans next weekend.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, that the team will “feel out where he’s at over the next two days” when asked about Wilson’s outlook for that game.

Wilson is dealing with a knee injury that has kept him out of the last four games. Saleh said late last week that the team wants Wilson back to “full health and confidence” before putting him back in the lineup.

Mike White started the first three games without Wilson and Joe Flacco got the nod on Sunday. He was 24-of-39 for 291 yards and two touchdowns while also losing a fumble in the 24-17 loss to Miami.