Jonah Jackson draws 15-yard penalty for insulting Jadeveon Clowney’s mother

Getty Images

Lions left guard Jonah Jackson received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the third quarter Sunday. Afterward, it was revealed that Jackson had insulted Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney‘s mother.

“I don’t know what to tell you,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “It was something that is said. It was something about somebody’s mother, OK? And there was a lot of talking going on out there, but so it was a penalty.”

The 15-yard penalty came two series after the Lions scored their only touchdown and were driving in Cleveland territory. Instead of first-and-10 at the Cleveland 42, the Lions started the fourth quarter with a first-and-25 at their own 43. They, of course, ended up punting.

Jackson claims he doesn’t remember exactly what he said, though that is hard to believe. Instead, he likely just didn’t want to share the unseemly details.

“First of all, I should have never even put my team in that situation, but it was the heat of the moment, heat of the game,” Jackson said. “We actually chopped it up after, apologized. It was both sides, but definitely should have never been in that situation to begin with.”

As Browns defensive end Myles Garrett noted, “a ‘your mama’ joke will probably get you booked every time.”

The Lions had seven penalties for 67 yards, but Campbell called Jackon’s foul “frustrating” and added the Lions are “not that type of team that can overcome those” type of penalties.

“It hurt,” Campbell said. “And look, he knows it. He knows it. He knew it when it came off, but there was a lot of talking going on. And as a matter of fact, while I’m getting told that, I’m hearing talking. But that’s part of it.”