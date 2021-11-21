Jonathan Taylor has three touchdowns as Colts lead Bills 24-7 at halftime

Getty Images

The Bills woke up on Sunday in first place in the AFC East.

It’s looking a lot like they’ll be in second place by sundown.

The Colts have come to Western New York and dominated the first half of their matchup with Buffalo and lead 24-7 at halftime.

Indianapolis has taken advantage of a pair of Buffalo turnovers — including a fumbled kickoff return late in the second quarter. Isaiah McKenzie tripped and lost the ball when he hit the ground. Colts cornerback T.J. Carrie picked up the loose ball and returned it to Buffalo’s 2-yard line.

Running back Jonathan Taylor took a handoff and leaped over the defense at the line of scrimmage for his third touchdown of the game for a one-play scoring drive.

Taylor has two rushing TDs and also caught a 23-yard TD pass in the first half. He has 98 yards from scrimmage on 19 touches.

Quarterback Carson Wentz is 6-of-11 passing for 68 yards with a touchdown.

The Bills had an 11-play, 73-yard scoring drive early in the second quarter, but have otherwise been unimpressive on offense. Josh Allen is 14-of-18 passing for 132 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The pick led to a Colts touchdown. His touchdown was a 6-yard throw to Stefon Diggs, who has three receptions for 14 yards.

Buffalo had a chance to make the score closer before halftime, but kicker Tyler Bass’ 57-yard field-goal attempt went off the right upright and was no good.

The Bills will have the ball to start the second half.