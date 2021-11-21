Jonathan Taylor’s five touchdowns lead Colts to 41-15 victory over Bills

Indianapolis Colts v Buffalo Bills
It’s Jonathan Taylor‘s world. We’re all just living in it.

The Colts running back set a franchise record with five touchdowns, as Indianapolis beat Buffalo 41-15 on Sunday.

Taylor got going early and Indianapolis rode him to a big victory. He finished with 32 carries for 185 yards rushing with four rushing touchdowns. He also had a receiving TD.

He opened the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run and caught a 23-yard touchdown in the first quarter. He then had a 2-yard TD in the second quarter just before halftime before scoring from 10 yards and 1-yard out in the third quarter.

With Taylor’s success, quarterback Carson Wentz didn’t have to do much — but he didn’t make many mistakes. He was 11-of-20 for 106 yards with the touchdown pass to Taylor.

Indianapolis’ defense gave Buffalo’s offense fits all day, too. Quarterback Josh Allen finished 21-of-35 passing for 209 yards with a pair of touchdowns and interceptions. Tight end Dawson Knox had six catches for 80 yards and receiver Stefon Diggs had four catches for 23 yards and a pair of touchdowns. But the team had no other notable performances.
Buffalo waived the white flag by inserting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with 6:16 left in the fourth quarter. Sam Ehlinger came on at quarterback for Indianapolis with 4:49 in the fourth quarter, following a Trubisky interception.

The Colts have now won three games in a row to push their record to 6-5 after beginning the year 1-3. They will play the Buccaneers at home next week.

Buffalo is officially in trouble. The club has fallen to 6-4 and is now in second place behind New England in the AFC East. The Bills will head to New Orleans to take on the Saints for a night game on Thanksgiving.

19 responses to “Jonathan Taylor’s five touchdowns lead Colts to 41-15 victory over Bills

  2. So Daboll is not going to get an HC job and I question Frazier and McDermott even having jobs. Buffalo has returned to its glory days of .500

  3. Pssssd. Bills fans, you’re back in your rightful place in the division. 2nd, looking up at NE. The more things change the more they stay the same.

    And TRASH ALLEN was on full display for the second time in 3 weeks.

  4. Don’t cry for Bills fans. We had a 20 year drought, got to win the division one year, and will probably go into hibernation again for a few decades.

    Great moment, though. I enjoyed the run last year.

    Carry on, rest of league. Sorry that we were so annoyingly hopeful for a little over a year.

    And good game, Colts. That team is starting to play well, at the right time.

  5. Brandon Beane assembled a “Championship” roster that has no interior O-line or D-line and then sat on his hands at the trade deadline content.

    Any physical team with a run game can do whatever they want to us and we have no running game because our offensive line can’t run block so our amazing WR’s can all get erased.

    Looking like a wild card hopeful now.

  6. Can’t wait for all the gloating Pats fans to post here after pretending not to care about football for the past 1.5 years

  7. The Bills fall victim to yet another “any given Sunday” Sunday. Glad the Pats played Thursday night!

    Still 2 Bills-Pats games yet to go. This is still an “any given team’s” division.

  10. pummer says:
    November 21, 2021 at 4:07 pm
    Can’t wait for all the gloating Pats fans to post here after pretending not to care about football for the past 1.5 years

    You mean like Bills fans were doing just a few weeks ago?

    If you’re going to dish it out be prepared to get it back.

    It’s all in fun, I don’t think anyone really means any I’ll will.

  12. Just like “The Legend” Al Bundy who 55 years ago scored 5 touchdowns in 1 game for Polk High.

  13. Some of you still in denial that the Patriots can and will beat all of these teams in the AFC? I mean now that they’re in first place.

  14. flash1224 says:
    November 21, 2021 at 4:16 pm

    You mean like Bills fans were doing just a few weeks ago?

    If you’re going to dish it out be prepared to get it back.

    It’s all in fun, I don’t think anyone really means any I’ll will.

    —–

    New England Patriots fans are the biggest front-runners in sports. Mac Jones playing half-decent in a kindergarten offense and suddenly we’re crowning him the next Brady. Spare me. Good luck in Orchard Park, you’ll need it.

  15. “It’s all in fun, I don’t think anyone really means any I’ll will.”
    ___________________________________

    That’s a good point, flash. It’s easy to get bummed about this stuff, but good natured trash talk is part of the game & should be kept in perspective.

    Bills fans were confident for sure. I was. I haven’t given up, but the team just seems too flawed right now.

    Weird year, though. I’ll keep watching.

  16. Maybe Buffalo should have waited another year to pay Josh Allen. If they can’t win now with a loaded roster they never will. Josh Allen doesn’t look like a QB who can win with less like Mac Jones.

  17. Dang Johnathan Taylor had the Vaulted Bills defense ready to quit Colts aren’t soft anymore either

  18. Love to see this, total beatdown and exposed for being an average team at best. Bills Mafia how you feeling??

  19. When the pats where 2-4, Buffalo lost that week I believe. I commented “patriots control their destiny”. That must have been the most thumbed down comment on that thread at the time. Man how right was I.

