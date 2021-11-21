Josh Allen: Bills aren’t executing and that starts with me

Getty Images

Bills quarterback Josh Allen turned in an ugly performance in today’s loss to the Colts, and afterward he put the primary blame on himself.

Allen completed 21 of 35 passes for just 209 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions, in the 41-15 loss to Indianapolis.

“We know who we are. And that that we just put out of the field? That’s not who we are,” Allen said, via WKBW. “Execution is what it comes down to and we’re not executing at a high enough level right now. So that starts with me.”

Early in the season the Bills looked like the best team in the NFL, but they’ve lost two of their last three and Allen has not impressed. This is a team with Super Bowl aspirations, and they need to play better. Starting with the franchise quarterback.