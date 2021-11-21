Justin Fields heads to locker room, Andy Dalton in for Bears

Getty Images

Bears quarterback Justin Fields appeared to suffer a rib injury in the third quarter today against the Ravens.

Fields walked to the locker room under his own power and was replaced by Andy Dalton.

Before the injury, Fields was having an ugly game, as the Bears’ offense could get nothing going and the Ravens jumped out to a 6-0 lead.

Dalton immediately threw a touchdown pass to give the Bears their first points of the game.

The Bears play again on Thanksgiving, so if Fields is going to play, he won’t have a lot of time to rest this week.