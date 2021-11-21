Justin Fields undergoing examination for injuries to ribs, spleen

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 21, 2021, 8:12 PM EST
NFL: NOV 21 Ravens at Bears
Bears quarterback Justin Fields left today’s game with what the team termed a rib injury, but he may have injured more than just that.

Jay Glazer reported on FOX that Fields is currently undergoing examinations to determine not only the extent of his rib injury, but also whether he has damaged his spleen.

Bears coach Matt Nagy said after the game that he doesn’t know how serious Fields’ injury is, but it sounds like something that would be hard to come back from on a short week. The Bears are at Detroit on Thanksgiving.

If Fields can’t go, the Bears would again turn to Andy Dalton as the starter.

7 responses to “Justin Fields undergoing examination for injuries to ribs, spleen

  1. Does this shock anyone? An OSU QB who has to run or use play design to try to be effective.

    A bust.

    They could have drafted Mac Jones.

  2. Shut him down for the season, fire Nagy on Black Friday and use the last 6 games to evaluate youngsters on the roster. Having Fields take any more reps in Nagy’s offense will do him more harm than good. Write the rest of his rookie season off and let him start fresh next season with new coaches and whatever better O-Linemen and WRs the new GM can manage to bring in.

  5. Hate to add insult to injury…but this guy is a bust…big time since the dummies traded up for him…

    How does this keep happening…? I mean I get it’s hard to find a QB…but it’s not hard to see when one ain’t it…just like Haskins…it was so obvious this guy wasn’t any good…someone making 6 or 7 figures shouldn’t be making these kinda mistakes…

  6. >Dwayne Haskins
    >JT Barett
    >Troy Smith
    >Cardale jones
    > Braxton Miller
    >Terelle Pryor

    Just another Name to the list of OSU QB flops

  7. As a Boston and pats fan living in Chicago where my wife is from…..

    Blow it up and get as many picks as possible. Since the bears coughed up next seasons 1st for fields…..Eddie Jackson, Mack, and Robinson are your biggest assets for draft chips

